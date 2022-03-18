Oscar Isaac Just Rocked a Skirt and the Internet Can't Get Enough

Has Oscar Isaac found his signature look?

On Thursday, March 17, the Scenes From a Marriage star stepped out at the British Museum in London for the premiere of Disney+'s new Marvel series, Moon Knight, starring him as the titular character. For the special occasion, the 43-year-old actor opted for a Thom Browne ensemble consisting of a slate gray blazer, collared shirt, tie and coordinating skirt, topped off with Browne's four-bar high socks and black boots. And it didn't take long for the Internet to notice.

In less than 24 hours, Isaac's ensemble has spurred excited tweets and celebratory headlines praising his sartorial choice. "Woke up to oscar isaac in a skirt wow," one tweet read. "Also the boots THE SOCKS."

A fan professed, "You don't understand how badly I need oscar isaac to start wearing skirts regularly now."

This isn't the first time the star has sported a skirt as of late. Just days ago on March 14, he was photographed in a skirt and leather jacket while touring the Berliner Ensemble in Germany.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Oscar has been a long-time fan and has been wanting to wear skirts for press and events," his stylist, Michael Fisher, told Vogue. "What better designer than Thom Browne for a London premiere?"

bei seinem allerersten Berlin-Besuch wollte Hollywood-Schauspieler Oscar Isaac, u.a. bekannt aus "Inside Llewyn Davis" und "Star Wars", unbedingt das Berliner Ensemble besuchen. und so zeigte ihm Oliver Reese heute Nachmittag bei einer kurzen Tour das Theater. #BEbackstage pic.twitter.com/ztIFyzPMQh — Berliner Ensemble (@blnensemble) March 14, 2022

Not only has the style gotten the attention of fans, but also of co-star Ethan Hawke, who told Isaac he was "looking pretty good" mid-interview at the premiere. "Guess the skirt's workin,'" he quipped into On Demand Entertainment's camera.

Isaac is no stranger to causing a bit of a stir on a red carpet. Fans haven't forgotten that viral moment he and Jessica Chastain shared at the 2021 Venice Film Festival when it looked like he tried to kiss her arm before sniffing her armpit. As Chastain later quipped on Today of their playful encounter, "Everything is super sexy in slow motion."