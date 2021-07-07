Oprah Winfrey Reveals the One Time Gayle King Wished She Was Her in Their 45-Year Friendship

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are always best friend goals, but even this dream team can have moments of envy.

In a new video for Oprah Daily, the pair, who have been besties for 45 years, open up about the secrets to their friendship and the one time King wished she was her A-list BFF in their lengthy history.

"I have to say that one of the reasons that we've remained friends is the same thing I tell people, which is surround yourself with somebody that is as happy for your happiness as you are for your happiness," Winfrey shared in the cute clip. "And over the years, Gayle has always has always been happier for my happiness."

But the CBS This Morning co-host did admit to one situation where she wished she was Winfrey.

"I did have one time where I was like, 'Man, I wish I could do that.' You know what that is?" she asked her pal.

"I know. The only time that I've ever sensed a hint of, 'Man, I wish that was me...'" Winfrey recalled. "And that was when I was singing on stage with Tina Turner."

"And you got to come down those steps and dance with her," King noted of the 1997 performance.

"Gayle said, 'I wish I could do that,'" Winfrey shared, before turning to her friend, and saying, "But you can't sing!"

"Can you?!" King retorted.

The friends and colleagues aren't shy about how much the other means to them. Back in April, Oprah teared up during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show when discussing King.

"I never had therapy -- I had all my therapy on television in front of all of y'all -- and what I realized is that Gayle was my regulation," she told Barrymore. "It makes me want to cry now thinking about it. Every night after the show, I would come home, and I would have these sessions with Gayle where we talked about what happened on the show, or what didn’t happen on the show, and that was the way I kind of regulated myself. So, I would talk to Gayle before bed, and then I would be calmer."