Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Give Friendship Advice to Beyoncé and Destiny's Child

Oprah reads the question out loud, which notes that 67-year-old Oprah and 66-year-old Gayle have been friends for over 40 years.

"Soon, the three of us will all be in our 40s," Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle's note reads. "What advice do you have for three friends who want to maintain their connection and bond while always juggling and adjusting to the different stages of their lives?"

Gayle says that one has to make time for their friends, which for her and Oprah, happens organically.

"You also have to stay connected, tell each other the truth, and certainly be there for each other," she stresses.

Oprah brings up the fact that she and Gayle have never lived in the same city, but have been able to maintain their close friendship for 45 years.

"If you're really strong friends, you can pick up wherever you left off," she explains. "You can pick up the phone and call someone like it's yesterday."

Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle also ask Oprah and Gayle if they want to go glamping, which Oprah was all for -- but with some conditions.

"That would be hysterical," Oprah muses. "And I do mean glamping. I need glamping with someone to help set up the situation. I know we're not going to be cooking beans over a fire with Beyoncé."

“I don't want to poop in a hole and wipe myself with a leaf," Gayle adds.

Oprah made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April and got emotional when talking about her friendship with Gayle while discussing her book, What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, alongside her co-author, neuroscientist Dr. Bruce D. Perry. The talk show legend shared that during her years hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show, she never underwent therapy, but did rely on her best friend for support.

"I never had therapy -- I had all my therapy on television in front of all of y'all -- and what I realized ... is that Gayle was my regulation," she said. "It makes me want to cry now thinking about it. Every night after the show, I would come home, and I would have these sessions with Gayle where we talked about what happened on the show, or what didn’t happen on the show, and that was the way I kind of regulated myself. So, I would talk to Gayle before bed, and then I would be calmer."