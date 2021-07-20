'One of Us Is Lying' Teen Mystery Drama Debuts First Teaser

The first teaser for Peacock's upcoming teen mystery drama, One of Us Is Lying, is here.

Based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling YA novel, the series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect and everyone has something to hide.

In the moody teaser, which dropped Tuesday, we meet the students at Bayview High at the center of it all: Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel), the "criminal"; Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane), the "princess"; Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche), the "jock"; and Bronwyn Rojas (Marianly Tejada), the "brain."

Narrated by Simon (Mark McKenna), the creator of an online gossip group who dies during detention, he warns that one of the four isn't what they seem: "Welcome back Bayview, I hope you're ready for a wild year because it's only the first day of school and one of these four made it my last."

Rounding out the cast is Jessica McLeod as Janae, Barrett Carnahan as Jake and Melissa Collazo as Maeve.

Watch the One of Us Is Lying teaser below.

Elite co-creator Darío Madrona is showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and is executive producer, alongside John Sacchi and Matt Groesch. Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

As a bonus, the cast watched the teaser for an entertaining first reaction video.

