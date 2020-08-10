One of Clare Crawley's Contestants Asks About a 'New Bachelorette' in Dramatic Promo

What exactly went down on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette? Fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

The Sacramento native's cycle of the dating show premieres on Tuesday -- and ABC celebrated by teasing the possible end of her journey to find love. A new promo released on Wednesday shows one of Crawley's contestants asking about getting a "new Bachelorette."

ET learned in August that Crawley's time as the Bachelorette had come to an end after she fell for a contestant just weeks into filming, and that Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead. Both women's journeys will be featured on the upcoming season. ABC and Warner Bros. have not addressed the big switch, and the closest host Chris Harrison came to confirming it was telling ET last week that Adams is "not not the Bachelorette."

Wednesday's new promo seems to hint at all this drama. "Can we get a new Bachelorette in here?" one man asks, before Harrison is seen in an emotional sit-down with Crawley.

"If we continue down this path, it doesn't end well," he tells her, as she cries into her hands. Watch below.

In an interview with ET last week, Harrison teased that Crawley's season was "Turbulent. Tumultuous. Dramatic. Wild."

"Bachelor Nation and the world are not ready for what happened inside the [bubble]," he added, referring to the show's quarantined set in Palm Springs. "It is unlike anything we have ever seen on this show before. I know I say that sometimes, but I truly think we have outdone ourselves this time."

"I think it definitely goes up on the Mount Rushmore of wild seasons of Bachelor and Bachelorette," Harrison declared.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.