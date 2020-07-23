One Direction Returns to Instagram for the First Time in 4 Years

One Direction's got something cooking for their 10-year anniversary. The band's Instagram posted on Wednesday for the first time in over four years -- and fans can't handle their excitement.

The post didn't reveal much, but it was enough to catch fans' attention. "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D," the band captioned a black box, with the words "10 Years of One Direction" written in white inside.

Fans from all over the world could barely contain their anticipation. "I’m alright I’m alright I’M OKAY!" one user wrote. Another commented, "Thank you for 10 years of joy we love u."

A source told ET in April that One Direction was planning to reunite to celebrate their big anniversary.

"The members of One Direction are planning on doing something for their 10-year anniversary in July, but haven’t confirmed what that is yet," the source said of the group, comprising Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. "The guys started talking more frequently recently and have worked on putting a lot of things behind them."

"With the outbreak of COVID-19, the guys living all over the world and with different management and labels, it’s hard to solidify what their reunion will be, but the guys want to do something for their fans," the source added.

One Direction was formed by Simon Cowell on X Factor in 2010. Malik left the group in 2015, and the remaining members went their separate ways shortly thereafter.