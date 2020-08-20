Olivia Wilde Teases Her Involvement in Female-Focused Major Marvel Movie

Is Olivia Wilde directing a major Marvel film? Wilde seemingly teased her involvement in an upcoming female-focused superhero movie on Wednesday, after she reposted a Deadline tweet that mentioned that she had closed a deal to direct and develop an upcoming Marvel film.

The article mentioned that, while it hasn't been confirmed, it will be centered on Spider-Woman.

Wilde, on her end, retweeted the website's news and simply added a spider emoji -- making fans very excited about her upcoming venture.

Additionally, Wilde also alluded to her new project by sharing a photo of her 6-year-old son, Otis, wearing a Spider-Man suit.

According toDeadline, the film will be written by Katie Silberman, with Amy Pascal producing and Rachel O’Connor executive producing. Not much else is known about the project.

Wilde received a slew of accolades and praise for her debut feature film, Booksmart.

"I believe in it so much, but you never know [how people will react]. You are working on it in your own bubble," Wilde told ET in March 2019. "It was incredible to let the egg hatch into the world and have someone say they also felt it resonated. I have been working really hard on it."

ET was also on the set of Booksmart, where she expressed how she wanted to see a buddy comedy, so she created one.

"It was important for me to a story about female friendship that focuses on how intimate these relationships are and how they're the most important at that age," Wilde told ET, and a group of reporters, during a visit to the Santa Clarita, California, set in June 2018. "It's a story that is relatable in all ways to people of all ages. I just wanted to tell an authentic story about female friendship and create a buddy comedy about young women that I don't think I have seen before."

Wilde's second directorial feat is the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which is currently in pre-production.

For more on Wilde and how she brought Booksmart to life, watch below.