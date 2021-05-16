Olivia Rodrigo Wows Fans In Her 'Saturday Night Live' Debut With Powerful 'Drivers License' Performance

Olivia Rodrigo is opening her heart to the world on live TV.

After her song "Drivers License" played a central role in a sketch earlier this season, the young singer took to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend to deliver a live performance of her hit single.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star made her SNL debut, and wowed fans as she belted out "Drivers License," hitting the high-notes and slaying the emotional, heartbreaking tune.

The number opened with Rodrigo, rocking a pink dress and sitting atop a grand piano, before coming into her own true power and owning the stage.

After her first number, fans took to Twitter to share their love and support for the young singer, and heaped praise on her dynamic debut number.

no thoughts just olivia rodrigo smiling after performing live. pic.twitter.com/2YGeerLfKR — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) May 16, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo singing the drivers license bridge on snl is truly something else pic.twitter.com/vhx6s7LPyN — Isha (@Isha__mistry) May 16, 2021

olivia rodrigo puts her heart and soul in every single performance she does pic.twitter.com/tsom83r3re — aya (@rodrigosroses) May 16, 2021

olivia rodrigo singing the bridge of driver’s license just hits different #SaturdayNightLiv pic.twitter.com/7O5wgfWBpA — olivia thinker (@livsthinker) May 16, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is going to take over the world. #SNL pic.twitter.com/OglW7HajtJ — Dylan (@EludingNormalcy) May 16, 2021

olivia rodrigo smiling after performing drivers license live I'M FRAGILE pic.twitter.com/n17eJYJOtv — vee (@livrgo) May 16, 2021

For her second number, Rodrigo delivered another captivating performance of her new single, "good 4 u," which fans embraced with equal enthusiasm.

no thoughts just olivia rodrigo performing good 4 u on saturday night live pic.twitter.com/W1L4UyPvSi — good 4 drew ♡ (@drewlovesliv) May 16, 2021

For more on Rodrigo's new music, check out the video below.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.