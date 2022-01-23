Olivia Munn Feels 'A Little Less Post Partum' During Hair Transformation With Son Malcom

Olivia Munn had a special guest during a surprise hair appointment. On Sunday, the Hit-Monkey actress and John Mulaney’s son Malcom had a front row seat to his mom’s hair transformation. “When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere,” she captioned the picture.

“Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜.”

In the mirror selfie, Olivia and Kiley posed for the camera. However, little Malcom is unfazed as he looks off the frame. Although her baby boy wasn’t focused on the picture, Munn’s celebrity friends couldn’t help but react to all the cuteness.

“Oh mommy ❤️ the best to be in that baby space 🙏,” Kate Hudson wrote. “Cutiessss😍😍,” Elaine Welteroth added.

Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, announced the birth of their son on Christmas Eve. The pair, who have been dating since May, have each taken to their respective social media accounts to share pictures of their baby boy.

Last week, the Buddy Games star gave an update on her breastfeeding struggles, after 8 weeks of trying. "Eight weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants,” she wrote on her Instagram Story next to a frustrated selfie. “Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

Munn also shared a picture of her various supplements with a question for other moms. "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk,” she wrote.

While Munn has shared her motherhood woes, she has also kept fans updated on cute father-son content featuring her guys. Earlier this month, the actress shared a picture of Mulaney kissing their son’s little neck.

"The smooshiest smoosh 💋," Munn captioned the pic, adding, "(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈)."