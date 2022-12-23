Olivia Munn Details Her and John Mulaney's Son's Late-Night Teething Struggles

The motherhood struggle is real. Just ask Olivia Munn.

The 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories in the wee hours of the morning to document how her and John Mulaney's 1-year-old son woke them up screaming. The problem? The little one's teething! In her Stories, Munn posted video of the comedian entertaining little Malcolm with a late-night story time sesh.

Munn captioned the first video at 12:14 a.m. with, "We were awakened by a screaming Malcolm." That post was also accompanied by a GIF of a sleepy cat. The next video showed Mulaney reading Malcolm another book, and it's in that post where Munn reveals, "He's teething again." She followed that up with a pic captioned, "Looks like we’ll be having a Christmas molar."

The next several videos showed Munn burying her tired face in her hand, and the posts were set to the tune of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence." Another video showed her struggling even the simplest task, like removing her glasses from her head, which got tangled in her hair. She captioned that post, "It’s too f-in late for this nonsense."

But all's well that ends well. The couple woke up in the morning and planned to head outside for a little snow action, but Munn revealed they had to come "right back inside [because] the windshield is [freezing emoji]." Munn's final post included Malcolm lifting his polar bear-shaped hoodie to reveal his cute little face.

It's not the first time the mother of one has been candid about her struggles. Back in February, Munn opened up about her low milk supply as she struggled to breastfeed her then-2-month-old son. She took to Instagram and shared video in which she detailed her breastfeeding journey, noting that she has tried "two lactation consultants, lactation soups, three breastfeeding pillows, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin to skin contact, heating pads to increase circulation, and three different breast pumps."

Placing a device around her neck, Munn also shared, "I even wore this device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs."

But the happy moments have undoubtedly outweighed those struggles. Just last month, Munn and Mulaney celebrated Malcolm's first birthday. Munn shared sweet photos and videos of the little one wearing a knitted crown with the number "1" on it.

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much," Munn captioned several photos of her little guy wearing all white and covering himself in chocolate cake.