Olivia Munn Admits She's Nervous and Scared About Motherhood

Olivia Munn is getting ready to be a new mom. The 41-year-old pregnant actress appeared on Wednesday's Today show and talked about being both apprehensive and excited ahead of welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, John Mulaney.

Munn spoke to Today co-host Hoda Kotb, and acknowledged feeling a variety of emotions ahead of giving birth. She expressed how overwhelming it can be to choose the right products for your baby.

"I feel good, I feel scared, I feel nervous and I'm excited," she said. "I think I feel every day the feelings just kind of rotating through. I came home recently to a bunch of boxes and looking at everything I have to open up. It's overwhelming. I know this is a small thing but I just don't know of how many of each item I need."

"Like, how many blankets does a baby need?" she continued. "Like, truly, I wish somebody could tell me. How many onesies and diapers? What's the best rocker? That's a big question. Apparently, you need a really good rocker. And then one that can support your head because a lot of them go down too low. And then does it glide or rock? These keep me up at night. It's really confusing."

Munn said 39-year-old Mulaney is excited as well to welcome their first child and has the same apprehensions as her.

"We're just really excited, we talk about the same stuff, which is like, which rocker, what kind of crib do you put the baby in?" she shared. "What does the baby wear? Honestly, thank God for Facebook and Instagram and blogs because there's a lot of moms who put out such great information that really has been a saving grace for me because ... I'm really good with my dog. If it's anything like having dogs, then I can do that, but I have a feeling it's going to me much different."

Kotb then shared a great piece of advice she said her close friend, Maria Shriver, gave her.

"I was bouncing [my daughter] Haley up in the air and she goes, 'What are you doing?'" she recalled. "And I said, 'I'm playing,' and she goes, 'Let me just tell you something. Your baby needs what you need ... to be looked at, to be listened to, to be talked to, to be made to feel secure, the very basics.' I think we think they all need all these things but really they just need the most basic of things, and I took that one to the bank."

Mulaney announced in September that he and Munn are expecting during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She too recently opened up in an interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw about the pressure moms face when trying to be "good enough" and how she's already felt it.

"I had a friend of mine, god love her, and she always has the best sense of style, and so when she heard I was pregnant, she reached out and I said, 'I've been wanting to talk to you specifically because you have such great style. I need help with this.' It's just so hard because I will Google search street wear maternity, and a lot of it comes up with these gorgeous women who are super skinny, and have this little bump, and everything is effortless," Munn shared. "They are wearing the same clothes, just looks a little different and I don't feel the same way. 'Do you have any advice?' And she literally said, 'You should reach out to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'cause she is pregnant too.' As if that's what I need."

"Rosie is great and I love Rosie, but that's what I mean," she continued. "I don't have Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's body at all, and that was the first step in feeling like, 'Oh, if I am not handling maternity well.' If I'm not looking chic and cool and effortless, and if my body is changing like this, that means that I'm failing. That means that I'm already not doing things right."

Of course, her pregnancy experience hasn't been all negative. ET spoke to Munn last month about her new critically acclaimed film, Violet, and she shared what she's most looking forward to about motherhood.

"Honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," she said.