Offsets Surprises Cardi B With a Mansion in the Dominican Republic for Her 29th Birthday

Offset gave Cardi B a luxurious gift for her 29th birthday.

The Migos rapper surprised his wife with a mega mansion in the Dominican Republic. Cardi shared the stunning six bedroom, 7.5 bathroom home on her Instagram on Tuesday, sharing how the purchase came to be.

The "WAP" rapper explained that she had been telling Offset that she wanted to "invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries." However, she didn't feel like he agreed with her and "would rather put money into other investments."

"Well, I was wrong . I just can't believe this ! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂," Cardi wrote. "Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack 😩 and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this."

The rapper continued by expressing how Offset, her father and her newborn son "are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship."

She concluded by joking that she can't wait for her hangover to go away so she can "show you my full appreciation."

Offset surprised Cardi with the gift during her dancehall-themed birthday party on Monday.

“I bought you a house in DR,” Offset said in video captured that night. “Yessir that’s how we comin. Pool in the roof."

It's been an epic birthday for Cardi, who also received a stunning diamond necklace from her hubby. The blinged-out piece featured a Playboy bunny Cuban link chain by Eliantte, which featured a large Playboy bunny pendant and smaller bunnies hung along the necklace.

The birthday girl was also draped in diamond bracelets and watches, which she wore on both wrists as she snapped photos of herself ahead of their outing.

In an Instagram post, Offset wished his lady a happy birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus I love you so much."

"I value you so much u giving me 2 great life’s great energy you have my back when anybody goes against me since the day I met you I loved you!!" he continued. "Great mother hard working hustler you never settle you're funny and encouraging Thank God for you 🙏🏾."

For more on Cardi's birthday, watch the video above.