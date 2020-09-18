Offset Is Not Fathering Another Child Amid Cardi B Split, Source Says

Contrary to rumors, Cardi B did not file for divorce from Offset because he's expecting a child with another woman. A source tells ET that rumors of Offset fathering another child are not true.

Offset has been accused of cheating on Cardi several times throughout their relationship, but in an interview with Elle last month, she defended their marriage.

"There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken," she said. "They want me to be hurt."

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday, after three years of marriage. Court documents obtained by TMZ at the time show the 27-year-old "WAP" rapper was seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of her and Offset's 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She was also asking that Offset pay child support, her legal expenses and that there be "an equitable division of all marital assets."

However, Cardi has since amended her filing, requesting joint custody of Kulture, and waving her request for child support, according to multiple reports.

In addition to Kulture, Offset is father to three other children from previous relationships. See more on Offset and Cardi in the video below.