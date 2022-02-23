Odell Beckham Jr. Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Just Days After Winning Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr. just added another title to his resume -- father!

The L.A. Rams star and his girlfriend -- model and fitness instructor Lauren Wood -- welcomed their first child together, baby Zydn, just four days after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. OBJ announced the news Wednesday on Instagram with an adorable photo of the lovely couple bundled up in bed while the footballer, now recovering from knee surgery, cradles the newborn.

The Super Bowl champ also posted a lengthy caption on his post that read in part, "2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

OBJ went on to praise Wood for changing his life and delivering "the most beautiful gift of all... EFFORTLESSLY!" He also commended her strength and "holding it down for me."

Lauren Wood gives Odell Beckham Jr. a big kiss after the Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood at the championship parade in L.A. Getty

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. attend an Oscars party on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty

Following the Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, it was Wood who not only consoled OBJ after he suffered a devastating knee injury but who also congratulated him after reaching the pinnacle in pro football.

Back in November, Wood took to Instagram to share the couple's maternity shoot to announce they were expecting their first child together.

"Ilyilyily,” the Texas native captioned the three-photo carousel.

The black-and-white photos showed the couple in matching blazers with Wood's crop top showing her bare baby bump. Beckham cradled Wood's belly from behind in all three photos, with the two beaming in the final picture.