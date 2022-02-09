'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Set to Debut on Disney Plus in May

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the newest Star Wars spinoff series from Lucasfilm, will premiere on Wednesday, May 25 on Disney+. The news comes as The Book of Boba Fett debuted its final chapter, bringing the fan-favorite character’s saga to a close.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, meanwhile, sees Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular Jedi master, with the series picking up with him 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. At the time, Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat as his apprentice and friend, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), turned to the dark side and became Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“That’s definitely a starting place for our story,” director Deborah Chow said in a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming series. “The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

Lucasfilm/Disney+

In addition to McGregor, Christensen will return as Vader while Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their roles from the prequels as Owen Lars and Beru Lars, Luke Skywalker’s surrogate parents.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said when his return was announced. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

“The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” McGregor said later. “[Having] another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”

Rounding out the cast as new characters are Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

