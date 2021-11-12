'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Disney Plus Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Series

During Disney+ Day, the streaming platform shared a behind-the-scenes look at the newest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which sees Ewan McGregor returning to the franchise as the titular Jedi master.

During the minute-long video, the actor and director Deborah Chow discussed what’s to come and why it was important that Hayden Christensen also return as Darth Vader, after the two actors originated the roles in the Star Wars prequel films, Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

“There’s been a hunger for this character to come back,” McGregor says. “The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?”

“Something extremely exciting is obviously the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Chow says. “This is quite a dark time we’re coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it’s not safe. There’s Jedi hunters out there.”

“At least he has the one task left, which is to keep Luke safe,” McGregor says.

“That’s definitely a starting place for our story,” Chow says. “The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

Disney+

“The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” McGregor says.

“We’re bringing back Hayden Christensen to reprise the role of Darth Vader,” Chow says. “We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader.”

“[Having] another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody,” McGregor says. “We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”

Disney+

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, the series marks the return of several stars from the films, including Bonnie Piesse as a young version of Beru Lars, Luke Skywalker’s aunt and surrogate mother, and Joel Edgerton, who played her husband, Owen Lars.

Rounding out the cast are newcomers to the franchise, including Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

After McGregor revealed the series had been delayed in January 2020, Obi-Wan Kenobi began production in April 2021 and is slated for a 2022 release.