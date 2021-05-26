North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian as She's Trying to Praise Olivia Rodrigo

North West takes no prisoners! The 7-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West was up to her old antics on Tuesday while her mom was filming an Instagram Story.

The 40-year-old reality star was trying to promote singer Olivia Rodrigo's new album, Sour, after Olivia sent her some personalized swag -- but North was not having it.

"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can't wait for her album," Kim gushes in the clip, panning over the swag Olivia sent her. "You guys know I love 'Driver's License.'"

"You never listen to it," North mumbles in the background.

"Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time," the mother of four insists. "Stop, North. Saint, don't we listen to it all the time in the car?"

Kim then has her 5-year-old son, Saint, repeat that she does, in fact, blast the heartbreak anthem on their drives.

She captioned the clip, "NORTH," with a series of laughing/crying emojis.

In addition to sending the fun merch, Olivia also sent Kim a handwritten note thanking her for her support.

"Kim, Thank you so much for supporting my music!" the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star wrote. "It means the absolute world. I just adore you and I wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my 1st album Sour. Sending you and your fam so much love."

