North West Sends a Message to People Photographing Her at Fashion Show: 'Stop'

North West may have just won the week.

While the 9-year-old daughter of Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian has been busy taking Paris by storm this week, a new moment captured of the youngster front row at a fashion show may have just earned a permanent spot in pop culture history.

During the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show, the pint-sized fashionista, who was seated next to her mom -- with Anna Wintour nearby, no less -- held up a piece of paper that read "Stop." Kim later took to Twitter to explain what motivated her oldest daughter to send that clear message.

"For anyone who knows North, knows how funny she finds this video!" the mom of four wrote. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…"

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣 pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

North has been vocal with the paparazzi during the trip, at one point asking photographers outside a restaurant, "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?"

Still, it seems she and her mom have made the most of their trip abroad. On her Instagram Story, Kim shared snaps of her oldest child seeing the Mona Lisa, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and pretending to touch the top of the Louvre Pyramid.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips," the reality star wrote on Instagram, "and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom."