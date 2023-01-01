North West Has a Part in New 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

North West is following in her mother, Kim Kardashian's, footsteps. She's headed to the big screen!

Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter is among a trio of new pups set to join the ranks in the Paw Patrol sequel, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Also joining the project is Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez. Kardashian is also set to rejoin the pack returning as the poodle Delores from the first movie.

And that's not all. North's 7-year-old brother Saint is also set to make a cameo. Following the announcement, Kardashian took to her Instagram account and reposted Paw Patrol's Stories, like any proud mama would. Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Finn Lee-Epp and Serena Williams are also joining the project.

The movie, which already included Taraji P. Henson, Callum Shoniker and Ron Pardo, hits theaters Oct. 13.

Kardashian was part of the first film that, according to Deadline, amassed $150+ million worldwide before becoming one of the most-watched Paramount+ originals.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

When the original Paw Patrol movie premiered in 2021, Kardashian held a special screening for her kids and their closest friends with a private screening at a movie theater. The special movie theater outing included Kardashian providing special treats and goodies, as well as Paw Patrol toys and full-sized stuffed animal versions of her character.

Before the screening, she stood up and shared a special thanks with her kids, and explained why being a part of the movie was particularly meaningful to her.

"I did this for you guys, because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol," she said. "I'm so excited!"