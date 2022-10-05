Norman Reedus Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Emotional Diane Kruger Proposal

Norman Reedus went on quite the journey to propose to Diane Kruger.

The 53-year-old actor detailed the saga of how he asked Kruger, 46, to marry him in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, revealing how it all went down and the adorable reaction from the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Nova.

"I had the ring for quite a long time in my pocket, just, like, burning a hole in my pocket," Reedus said.

The Walking Dead star brought the ring with him on a motorcycle trip to Savannah, Georgia, with Kruger but, at the height of the pandemic, couldn't find the right time to pop the question. On their return trip, he said, "I was looking for some place really pretty to do it, but there was a huge thunderstorm that hit us."

Finally, back at home, Reedus said he just went for it -- with Nova on his lap.

"I felt bad that I didn't do it and Nova, our daughter, was sitting on my lap, and I was like, 'Can you go get my boot? It's in the closet.' She's like, 'Why?' I'm like, 'I just want to look at the boot.' 'Cause I had it shoved in the boot," he explained. "And then I proposed and she started crying, and then Nova started crying -- everybody's crying. It was like water works city. And then Nova goes, 'Why are we crying?' Diane's going, 'It's happy tears!' And she's like, 'Yes! it's happy tears!'"

Reedus is busy promoting the final few episodes of The Walking Dead's 11-season run. He joked about the water works on set at the end of filming, cracking they were "tears of joy."

"I think a couple people were drinking, possibly," he said of the last day of filming. "There was confetti cannons and everyone's crying, and they hand me a mic and I'm like, 'Uhh.' I gave a little speech, there were more tears."

The actor, who has played fan-favorite Daryl Dixon for the last 12 years, is now focused on a Paris-set spinoff series centered on his character.

"I've been out there location scouting and casting and everything for the last couple months, and it's epic. I mean, it's castles and moats of castles -- it's just crazy," he says of the city. "We'll destroy the Louvre and stuff. It's nuts."

Teasing that the show will have a different sound, tone and photography style than its predecessor, Reedus stopped short of revealing an official title -- sharing a hint of what he's hoping the network will choose.

"There's a title that I want," he said. "Let's just think about it, like She-Hulk is She-Hulk, Spider-Man is Spider-Man, Batman is Batman. So why not this be, Boom Boom? See where I'm going with that?"

The final episodes of The Walking Dead air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.