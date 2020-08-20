Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Men's Fashion Deals We've Found

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has finally arrived!
Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.
Typically held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was pushed back to due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s annual sale launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders received early access to tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock future Early Access shopping. Also, if you saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out even faster.
The big sale ends on Aug. 30, so be sure to grab some of your favorite men's clothing brands before the prices go back up.
Check back with ET Style for more sales!
