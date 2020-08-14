Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save Almost $100 on Burberry Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Want to get a major deal on designer sunglasses? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering prices you don't want to miss on sunnies from top fashion brands, including a pair of stunning cat-eye sunglasses by Burberry. The fashion-forward 54mm Check Detail Polarized Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses are on sale for $196.90 (regularly $294) and feature a fierce silhouette, polarized lenses and Burberry's signature print on the arms.

Normally held in July, the department store's annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime.

Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. Here are the key dates:

Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access.

Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Check out the discounted stylish sunglasses -- including options from Celine, Gucci, Tom Ford and Quay Australia -- as well as the entire Nordstrom sale.