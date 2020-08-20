Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Steve Madden Booties for Under $50

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and we've quickly zeroed in on the retailer's incredible Daily Deals. Today, you'll want to jump on the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie while it's available for under $50.

These booties come in three colorways -- black suede, chestnut suede and light beige snakeskin -- that will complement any outfit, from flowy dresses to leggings-and-tee combos. The sturdy block heels ensures you'll be as comfortable as you are stylish. Normally priced at $101.95, the Rookie Bootie's Daily Deal price is just $49.90, while supplies last.

If you missed the sale's first Daily Deal, a Zella workout tank for under $20, you're in luck: There are still a few colors and sizes available at that low price. In addition to the Daily Deals, you can score amazing discounts on outerwear, shoes, home items, beauty and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Preview all of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deals and shop today's Steve Madden Rookie bootie deal below.