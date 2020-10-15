Noah Galvin and Ari'el Stachel Are Two Princes Eager to Get Married: Listen Now!

Oh, the anticipation of getting married! Noah Galvin of Booksmart and Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel portray two princes, Rupert and Amir, eager to settle down into their happily ever after in season 3 of the fantasy podcast, The Two Princes. Of course, the only way to express their feelings is through song -- and ET has the exclusive debut of the original number, “In Just Three Days.”

After seasons 1 and 2 saw Rupert and Amir come to terms with their feelings and falling in love, all while saving their realms from evil magic forces and the sorceress Malkia, and in season three two are ready to get married. Nothing can stop them from walking down the aisle, not the handsome new prince who rolled into town, or the mysterious disappearances sending their castle and realm into chaos. But no evil is going to stand in the way of two princes getting married -- even if it’s the last thing they do.

Jonathon Roberts

The Two Princes was written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell, while the music and lyrics for “In Just Three Days” were written by Matt Schatz.

Season 3 of The Two Princes will be available in full starting Oct. 20 on Spotify and Gimlet. The first two seasons are now streaming.