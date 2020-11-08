Noah Centineo Shares Steamy Six-Pack Snaps on Instagram

Noah Centineo sent fans into a frenzy with a scorching new social media post on Saturday. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star posted two shirtless snaps flaunting his rippling abs on Instagram.

The first pic showed the unshaven actor grinning ear-to-ear while posing with no top on.

And, in case that wasn’t enough to get heartbeats racing, he also included a closer photo showing his bulging biceps.

While chances are most followers were focused on the pics rather than what the 24-year-old heartthrob had to say about them, he captioned the photos, “The question is.. should I start training again?”

Actor Gregg Sulkin commented, “SHREDDDEEDDDDDDD.”

On Monday, Centineo shared further images and even a video clip showing him topless, while enjoying time at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale in Arizona. “Hello Arizona!” he said in one clip, in which he had shaved his beard, but left his mustache in tact.

ET recently spoke to Centineo and his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star, Lana Condor, about their special bond and their efforts to give back to those in need.

The actors hosted a live-streamed table read of scenes from all three films in the To All The Boys trilogy in June, with the proceeds benefiting Centineo's non-profit organization Favored Nations.

"Lana and I have always been bonded by the fact that, yeah we're actors, but we also [care,]” Centineo explained. “Lana has a charity as well that she represents.”

