Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Reveal the Sex of Their Baby -- Find Out What They're Having

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev just revealed the sex of their baby on the way! During the season finale of Total Bellas, the expectant mother had a Mexican-themed gender reveal fiesta as a nod to her Latin roots, and found out that she and the former Dancing With the Stars pro are having a baby boy!

As Brie Bella counted down, Nikki and Artem fired confetti cannons that revealed blue confetti.

"Beyond Cloud Nine 💙 Oh Baby Boy," Nikki wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow from their party. In another post, in which she and Artem share a kiss, she wrote, "Can’t wait for our little boy to arrive in August!! 💙"

Artem also posted photos of the baby gender reveal party, adding, "What a day it was, full of emotions it was seriously perfect except me missing my side of family...Can’t wait for our little boy to arrive in August!! 💙"

Bella, meanwhile, is going to wait to find out the gender of her second baby with husband Daniel Bryan.

In a video posted after the episode, Nikki and Bella revealed that their show was renewed for another season. Nikki also shared that she will be induced in seven weeks, and that they have already chosen their baby boy's name and will share it on the reality show.

The twins couldn't be happier to continue filming their pregnancies and sharing them with their fans.

"We've been having so much fun being pregnant together," Brie expressed in the clip. The two also talked about having a joint nude maternity photo shoot and how Nikki still wants to have a baby shower.

ET also caught up with the expectant mothers and sisters ahead of the Total Bellas finale, where they shared how they are feeling during quarantine.

"We are both pretty tired, trying to get as much sleep as we can before the babies come, and we are really excited," Bella said.

The sisters' due dates are just a week and a half apart, and they're convinced that things might not go as planned.

"I would not be shocked if her and I both go into labor on the same day," joked Brie.

Nikki added that her birthing plans include having her fiancé by her side. "As of now only Artem can be in there. So Artem would have to film. But we're praying that by the time I deliver…I really want Brie in there with me and I'm hoping that we can bring a Total Bellas producer so that Brie and Artem can just be in the moment with me and not worry about filming."

