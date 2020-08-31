Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts in Outdoor Wedding -- See Their First Pic as Newlyweds!

Congrats are in order for Niecy Nash!

ET has confirmed that the 50-year-old actress married musician Jessica Betts. Nash announced the exciting news via Instagram on Monday, sharing a stunning snap from their wedding day on Aug. 29.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍," she captioned it. "@jessicabettsmusic #Love Wins🌈 @robertector."

Betts shared the image to her own page, writing, "I got a whole Wife 👽💍."

But the love didn't stop there! Nash also took to Instagram Stories to share Betts' song "Catch Me," writing "Mine" alongside a heart emoji.

"#PlotTwist," another caption read, on a photo of the two cuddled close together.

Instagram Stories

Betts previously worked with Nash in 2018 on an episode of Claws. At the time, Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode to her Instagram.

"#BTS One of my favs ❤️@jessicabettsmusic this was my [character's] wedding song," explained Nash, who plays Desna Simms on the series. "It didn’t make it in the final cut but I love it! ➡️ for her singing MUCH better than me."

This marks Nash's third marriage. She was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007, and Jay Tucker since 2011. The actress filed for divorce from Tucker in December 2019, two months after calling it quits.

While speaking with ET last November, Nash revealed how she and Tucker were staying amicable amid their split.

"For us, it's easy, because we love each other," she said. "The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend. Always."

At the time, Nash also told ET that she wasn't ready to start dating. "I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said with a smile. "I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."

