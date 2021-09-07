Nicole Scherzinger Hits Back at Pussycat Dolls' Founder Robin Antin's Lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger is hitting back at Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin. The Masked Singer star is denying claims that she's refusing to be a part of the band's previously announced reunion tour.

Antin's claims come as part of a lawsuit the choreographer and band founder filed against Scherzinger last week. Antin's lawsuit accuses Scherzinger of breach of contract.

Scherzinger's attorney, Howard King, refused the allegations in the lawsuit in a statement to ET on Tuesday, calling them "ludicrous and false claims."

"Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole’s hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions," King's statement claimed. "Prior to Nicole’s involvement, trading on Nicole’s name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600k from Live Nation that she won’t or can’t repay. Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin’s actions."

"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them," King concluded. "Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances."

In the lawsuit, Antin claims that she spent several years trying to negotiate a deal for a reunion tour with Scherzinger, and that the pair signed an agreement in 2019

This involvement would include promotion of the new Pussycat Dolls performers as well as Scherzinger performing in the reunion tour herself, the documents allege, adding that Scherzinger would receive 49 percent of the tour's profits.

The documents then claim that Antin entered into a $600,000 deal with LiveNation, based on the contingency that Scherzinger would be performing on the tour, which was scheduled for some time in 2020.

However, due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the planned tour was postponed. The lawsuit claims that Scherzinger then told Antin in April that she would no longer be apart of the tour under the same contract terms she'd signed in 2019.

The lawsuit alleges that Scherzinger stated she wants to "become the owner of 75 percent of of PCD Worldwide," as opposed to the 49 percent of tour profits, and "be afforded 'complete creative control,' and be afforded final decision-making authority."

Antin claims that Scherzinger "has threatened not to perform on the reunion tour" if she does not "agree to these demands."

Antin's lawsuit equates Scherzinger's alleged demands with "extortion" and is asking for a trial, and for damages, for interest accrued on those damages, restitution, and legal fees -- which Antin's lawsuit estimates to be in the millions.

ET spoke with Antin back in March about the band and the status of the reunion tour, and she shared at the time, "As of right now, we are all very much together."

"We've just been staying in touch every day, staying with each other, holding on to each other as hard as we can, but we can't give a specific date because it's like we'd be making it up if we were giving the actual date of when we're going back out on the road," Antin added.