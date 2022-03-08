Nicole Kidman Misses Oscars Luncheon Due to Injury

Nicole Kidman's absence at the annual Oscar nominees luncheon has a perfectly good explanation -- she's recovering from an injury.

ET can confirm the Being the Ricardos star is at home in Nashville, Tennessee, recovering from a torn hamstring. The 54-year-old actress had been filming her Amazon series, Expats in L.A., when the pre-existing injury flared up.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, producers are temporarily halting production of the Amazon series this week to figure out when they can resume and if they'll need to shoot around Kidman until she can return to the production.

Kidman, nominated for her fifth Oscar following her portrayal of Lucille Ball, attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month in Santa Monica, California. The Oscars luncheon -- held Monday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles -- brought out Hollywood's biggest stars ready to take the stage later this month at the 94th Academy Awards, from Will Smith and Steven Spielberg to Denzel Washington and Jessica Chastain. It's unclear at this time if Kidman will heal enough to attend the Oscars ceremony, slated for March 27. She's nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

Nearly two years ago, Kidman shared that she had broken her ankle and thanked fans for their well wishes. The actress suffered the injury after rolling her ankle on a pothole, her husband, Keith Urban, revealed.

"About five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle," Urban explained at the time. "And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it."