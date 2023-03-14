Nicola Peltz on Relationships With Victoria Beckham and 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz Beckham is all about the girl power. The 28-year-old actress is featured in the April issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, and talks about the relationships she has with the women in her life -- and promises they're all good.

Following her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, it was speculated that she and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, were at odds because Nicola chose not to wear Victoria's design for her ceremony.

Nicola continues to shut down any speculation, and has even posed with her mother-in-law for some recent family photos.

"I’ve said this so many times, there’s no feud," she tells the magazine. "I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

Another one of her relationships that has gained a lot of attention is her bond with Selena Gomez. The pair -- who seemed to have began a friendship out of nowhere -- post pictures from lavish getaways, sleepovers and celebrate each other on their social media accounts. Nicola says that after meeting the singer by chance, they formed a special bond.

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala," Nicola recalls of first meeting Selena. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever."

She adds, "I think it really is so beautiful when you have girlfriends in your life who cheer you on. And if I’m just walking down the street and a girl is like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your outfit,' it means so much more than if a guy says it. Like, ew, whatever. But when a girl compliments you, it’s so much more special."

Nicola shares that she isn't the only one who loves Selena. Brooklyn has found a best friend in her too.

"Oh my God, We’re like, 'Yeah, we are a throuple.' We are all three best friends," she quips.

According to Nicola, Brooklyn is ready to start a family. However, she admits she has a few more things planned before she decides to add children to their household -- which is full of puppies.

Shane McCauley for Cosmopolitan

"We definitely want kids," the Welcome to Chippendales actress tells the publication. "We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first. I think as an actor, you always have that dream role in mind or those dream people to work with. And I feel like I’m never going to stop. I have so many things I would love to do. And I think when I do them, then I’ll feel settled. And then I want to have a baby and then get right back to work."