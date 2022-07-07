Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Sentenced to In-Home Detention for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty has been sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender. Nicki Minaj's husband, who pleaded guilty to the charges against him in September, has been sentenced to a mix of in-home confinement, probation and fines, ET confirms.

"Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of failure to register as a sex offender," a public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles told ET. "Yesterday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald sentenced Mr. Petty to three years of probation, one year of home confinement, and ordered him to pay a fine of $55,000."

Petty's sex offender registration is a result of a 1994 incident. When Jennifer Hough was 16, she reported that Petty raped her at knifepoint. Petty, who was also 16 at the time, was charged with first-degree rape. He initially denied the accusations, before pleading guilty to attempted rape. He served more than four years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

In November 2019, during a traffic stop, law enforcement discovered that Petty had yet to register as a sex offender in California after he moved to the state from New York, according to his booking sheet, which ET previously obtained.

He was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California in March 2020, after which time he self-surrendered, U.S. Marshalls previously confirmed on social media. At the time, Petty was released on a $20,000 bond.