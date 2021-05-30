Nicki Minaj's 8-Month-Old Son Is on His Way to Walking: See the Cute Video!

Nicki Minaj's baby boy has things to do and places to see. The "Bang Bang" rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cute video of her 8-month-old son trying to walk.

The little one looks around in the clip, moving his feet as his dad, Kenneth Petty, holds him up. Proud mom Minaj, 38, is behind the camera, encouraging her son as he attempts a new milestone.

"You're trying to do all of that today?" Minaj asks her baby boy. "You're not trying to do all of that today? Am I bothering you? You had it?"

The new mom goes on to share what she imagines would be her son's response: "Mama, I had it! Leave me alone already, please. I don't got time for all of that, Mama."

Minaj captioned the clip with a simple "🧸," referencing her nickname for her son, "Papa Bear."

The GRAMMY winner's fans and famous friends took to the comments to gush over the sweet clip. "Papa 🐻 💕💕💕💕💕💕," La La Anthony wrote, as Normani praised the "young king 🥺😩😍."

Tamar Braxton, meanwhile, pleaded, "Let me babysit ❤️."

Minaj has been fairly private when it comes to her baby boy; she shared the first photos of him in January, three months after he was born.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year," she wrote at the time. "Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me."

Minaj added, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there." The rapper also sent "big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

