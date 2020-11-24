Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Pack on PDA After Welcoming Son -- See the Pics!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are displaying some PDA after becoming parents! The couple, who welcomed a son back in September, look happy and in love in new pics posted on Minaj's Instagram.

A few of the pics show Minaj in a white dress, which she paired with a black belt, gloves and thigh highs. Meanwhile, Petty sported a black outfit that featured neon yellow and pink accents. One of those shots has Minaj leaning into her husband, while another shows her with her back to his front.

While Petty kept his same look for all the pics, Minaj changed into a black blazer and shorts for other shots, which also show her cuddled up to her man.

She captioned the slideshow with the pink bow emoji.

Two weeks after ET confirmed Minaj's son's arrival, the rapper posted about her baby boy for the first time. Just days later, Minaj gave fans their first peek at her son by sharing a photo of his foot.

Minaj has since revealed that she's raising her son without a nanny.

Watch the video below for more on Minaj.