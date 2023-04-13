Nickelback Thanks Lizzo For Defending Band Against Haters

Nearly four years after Lizzo gave Nickelback major props the Canadian rock band's responding, and they're super flattered.

The band's verified Instagram account re-posted the "About Damn Time" singer's 2019 interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Music for its "Jam or Not a Jam" segment and when Nickelback's 2001 track "How You Remind Me" came on the songstress immediately declared it's a jam by vibing to the song and letting out an exciting yelp.

"Why do people not like Nickelback?" she asked. "I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s**t. I think this is a jam."

As for why people hate the band, Lizzo has a theory.

"Because [frontman Chad Kroeger] had a curly blond perm," she said. "That's the only reason they get s**t, because this is an amazing song."

The band -- comprised of Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair -- reacted in the caption writing, "Thank you @lizzobeeating for the kind words!"

The band then extended her an invite.

"Open invite any show any time," the caption continued. "[M]aybe see you in Houston this summer?🤘🔥."

Nickelback was formed in Hanna, Alberta, and it was the 2001 track that Lizzo loved so much ("How You Remind Me") that helped launch the band to stardom. Yet, the band's been subjected to ridicule for years. In fact, NPR Music's All Songs Considered asked point-blank in a 2015 headline, "Why Do People Hate Nickelback?"

In response to the question, NPR Music editor and host Stephen Thompson wrote at the time, in part, "Nickelback sold millions of records in a style that's fallen out of fashion through overexposure. The genre to which the band has typically belonged -- umpteenth-generation copy-of-a-copy post-grunge, dispensed with urgent, Creed-esque self-importance -- has seen the scales of public opinion tip overwhelmingly against it. Specifically to Nickelback, you also have the similarities between its own hit singles, not to mention (let's face it) that name, which rolls off the sneerer's tongue with a special kind of venomous ease."

That same year, ET spoke with a "courageous man" who subjected himself to 168 straight hours of the band's entire catalog on a loop. Why? For charity.

The following year, a PhD student in Finland wrote her thesis on why people hate Nickelback so much. One of her conclusions, via Business Insider, determined that hating the Canadian band makes haters look better because by "nullifying Nickelback's authenticity, critics are actually authenticating themselves."