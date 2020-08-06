Nick Cordero’s Wife Says She Has 'a Really Good Feeling About This Week' Amid His Coronavirus Battle

Amanda Kloots is continuing to stay positive amid her husband, Nick Cordero's, ongoing battle with the coronavirus. The fitness instructor took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to give her followers one of her signature doses of positivity.

"Just a quick Nick update, so I think this weekend was a good weekend. It was uneventful, which uneventful in the ICU is a good weekend," she explained. "I think he had a weekend of rest, a weekend of growing strength in his body and recovering a little bit, and I think those are all really great signs."

The mom of 11-month-old Elvis added that Cordero's white blood count is "way down."

"It has been as high as 65,000. We are now at 30,000, a frame of reference, a normal healthy person is around 15,000 to 20,000, even lower sometimes," Kloots explained. "So 30,000 is a great sign that things are moving in the right direction."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Story

The often-upbeat wife of the Broadway star added that she was hopeful for progress with her husband's condition this week.

"I don't know why, I just have a really good feeling about this week. I'm just going to keep praying for our miracles and keep praying for that healing," she said. "God is with us. Love you!"

Cordero contracted the coronavirus and was misdiagnosed with pneumonia in March. The theater star has been fighting for his life ever since, including having to have his leg amputated. Kloots has been forced to keep out of the hospital due to coronavirus regulations, but has been updating fans on social media.

His serious condition has inspired people across the globe to dance nightly to his song, "Live Your Life."