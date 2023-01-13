Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Dies, Amanda Kloots Says Her 'Heart Is Broken'

Amanda Kloots is mourning another devastating loss. The 40-year-old co-host of The Talk took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has died. Lesley's death came two and a half years after her son, Nick Cordero, died following a battle with COVID-19. He was 41.

"My heart is broken today. Nick’s mother, my mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has passed away," Amanda, who married Nick in 2017 and welcomed a son with him in 2019, began her lengthy tribute post.

"Lesley and I got very close when Nick got sick. We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved," she continued. "We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each others tears at night. She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life."⠀

Amanda next discussed the relationship her late husband had with his mom, writing that they "were very close."

"He talked to her pretty much every day. He called her 'momsie,'" Amanda revealed. "Their relationship was one of the first things that I loved about Nick. I admired their honesty, their friendship, and their incredible bond."

"Nick always encouraged Lesley’s passion to be an artist," she continued. "After losing her husband and Nick she dove into her art and started a business selling her paintings all over the world."

Amanda continued her post by writing about grief, admitting, "This one is hard for me."

"I don't know how to make sense of it, there actually isn't a way. It is not fair," she wrote. "This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief."

She added, "My heart goes out to the Cordero family, literally the strongest family I know. I'm honored to know them, love them, and call them my brother and sister." ⠀

Amanda concluded her post with a message to Lesley.

"Mom, my hope is that you are with Nick and Eduardo now, wrapped in their arms," she wrote of Lesley's late son and husband. "That you are at peace - healthy, happy, no longer in any pain or suffering. What you dealt with the last 6 years of your life was insurmountable but you still got up every day and kept living."

"You showed us all what courage looks like. You truly did Live Your Life. You were the definition of resilience," Amanda continued. "I will miss you tremendously. Thank you for loving me, taking me in as your daughter. Thank you for loving Elvis and being the best grandma. Rest in peace mom. I'll love you forever."