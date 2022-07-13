Nick Cannon Says He Will Never Have a Love Like Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon is reflecting on his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"That's my fantasy love. That's somebody I will always love," Cannon said of Carey while speaking on The Hot Tee Talk Show from The Shade Room this week. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I'm there."

Cannon finished the sentiment by saying, "Always be my baby!," referring to the title of Carey's iconic 1995 song.

Cannon's comments come on the heels of his new song, "Alone," which came out in February and seemed to be a love letter to Carey -- the track sampled her 1990 single, "Love Takes Time."

Cannon shared the song on Twitter and wrote in the post, "This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone."

The song was described specifically as "an ode to Mariah Carey" in a press release for the single, and Cannon references his relationship with the famed diva at multiple points in the lyrics. At one point he sings, "As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me."

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008, but wound up getting divorced in 2016. The pair shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Cannon is also dad to 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at five months old in December, after a battle with brain cancer. In June, Cannon and Scott announced the Zen's Light Foundation in their late son's honor. Its mission "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need."

In January, Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. This month, Cannon shared a message to all of his children via Instagram: "I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is," he rapped at one point, before insisting, "all of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance."