Nick Cannon Dances to Mariah Carey's 'Emotions' With Their Daughter Monroe

Nick Cannon and his daughter are starting their day off right! On Wednesday, the proud dad shared a video of him and 11-year-old Monroe dancing along to her mother Mariah Carey's hit single, "Emotions."

"No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old entertainer captioned the video, tagging his ex-wife.

In the clip, Cannon and Monroe are wrapped in large blankets -- the preteen's cover features Disney Princess Anna while Cannon's is plain red with black-and-gold trim -- as they jam to the chorus of Carey's song. The father-daughter duo even lip sync along as the songstress hits her signature whistle tone, before breaking out in some very impressive dance moves.

Cannon shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan with Carey, as well as being the father of 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The rapper also recently welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love Cannon, with model Bre Tiesi. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at five months old in December after a battle with brain cancer.

While Cannon has been open about not seeing monogamy in his future -- revealing that he practices "consensual non-monogamy" -- he's also been pretty clear that his ex-wife will always hold a special place in his heart.

In a recent interview on The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon called his 2008 to 2016 marriage to the 53-year-old singer a "fantasy love."

"That's somebody I will always love," he added. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I'm there."

While guest co-hosting ET with Nischelle Turner at Baha Mar's Sanctuary in the Bahamas last month, the TV personality offered some "context" to these statements.

"I was talking about the fantasy of it all. I was like, 'Yo, if I could have that same vibe of where I was at that state in my life and that age, of course I would do that all over again,'" he explained. "But I'm not."

The father of eight added, "Clearly, there is a lot going on in my life now that's completely different from that."

As for whether the door is still open or "at least cracked" for him to get back together with Carey, Cannon quipped, "Mariah don't want me. I just show up will all my thousand kids, like, 'Hey, I'm back.'"

"We're still close friends, the best of friends, great parents together. I appreciate that time in my life," Cannon said, explaining where he stands with Carey currently. "Obviously we've all grown and evolved and went separate ways. But it was still like the biggest fantasy of my life."

Cannon also admitted that it "scares" him to watch Monroe and Moroccan growing up so fast. "At 11, they see the world at a completely different way but they express it. They call me on my mess all the time," he said of the twins. "They both got huge personalities."