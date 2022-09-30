New Music Releases September 30: Paramore, Shawn Mendes, YG, Ciara, Summer Walker and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Paramore made their triumphant return, debuting their new sound on "This Is Why." Shawn Mendes shared "Heartbeat" from his upcoming film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. And Kid Cudi dropped the companion album to his trippy new animated Netflix series, Entergalactic.

Ciara recruited Summer Walker for "Better Thangs," Migos' Quavo and Offset teamed up on "Nothing Changed," and Drag Race star Ginger Minj released her cover of "I Put a Spell on You," just in time for her cameo in Hocus Pocus 2!

Plus, new music from Ed Sheeran, YG, Maluma, First Aid Kit, Reneé Rapp and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"This Is Why" - Paramore

"Sober" - YG feat. Roddy Ricch & Post Malone

"Heartbeat" - Shawn Mendes

"Better Thangs" - Ciara feat. Summer Walker

"Nothing Changed" - Quavo & Takeoff

"Celestial" - Ed Sheeran

"Junio" - Maluma

Entergalactic - Kid Cudi

"Same Boat" - Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmy Buffett

"Don't Tell My Mom" - Reneé Rapp

"uh oh" - Tate McRae

"Someone Who Loved You" - Teddy Swims

"Turning Onto You" - First Aid Kit

"Beep" - M.I.A.

"Power (Remember Who You Are)" - SPINALL, Summer Walker & DJ Snake feat. Äyanna

"BBC" - jaboukie

"Lokita" - Natti Natasha & María Becerra

is it me, or is it you? - merci, mercy

"I Put a Spell On You" - Ginger Minj

33 - Jagwar Twin

"Say It (To My Face)" - Meet Me @ The Altar

"Moneymaker" - Fitz and The Tantrums

"LET'S GET CRAZY! (Mambo Drop)" - Don Omar feat. Lil Jon

i hope you’re happy - Sarah Cothran

"If You Only Knew" - Gabriels

SCP - Oakman

Still Come the Night - Alison Sudol

"There I Said It" - Valencia Grace

"Get Off My" - Julia Wolf

"Can We Pretend That We’re Good?" - Daniel Seavey

"Silver Blue Jelly Fish" - Hector Tellez Jr.

