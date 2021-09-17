New Music Releases September 17: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Ozuna and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato teamed up for "Breakdown," an emotional track about fighting off your demons, Enrique Iglesias released an album titled FINAL Vol. 1 -- prompting questions about the future of his music career -- and Mac Miller's estate shared a new posthumous track from the late rapper, "Colors and Shapes."

In new new music, Cynthia Erivo released her first album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, TikToker Chase Hudson, aka LILHUDDY, dropped his debut album, Teenage Heartbreak, and Shadow and Bone star Ben Barnes shared "11:11," the first track off his upcoming debut EP.

Plus, new tracks from Jonas Brothers, Kehlani, Ozuna, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Montero - Lil Nas X

"Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift

"Who's in Your Head" - Jonas Brothers

"You Will Be Found" - Sam Smith & Summer Walker

"Love for Sale" - Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

"Colors and Shapes" - Mac Miller

"Altar" - Kehlani

"La Funka" - Ozuna

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 - Cynthia Erivo

"V12" - iann dior feat. Lil Uzi Vert

"Breakdown" - G-Eazy feat. Demi Lovato

"Fun Having Fun" - Zac Brown Band

FINAL (Vol. 1) - Enrique Iglesias

Teenage Heartbreak - LILHUDDY

"11:11" - Ben Barnes

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Sticker - The 3rd Album - NCT 127

"Someone Like You" - Noah Kahan feat. Joy Oladokun

"Leave Me Feeling Confident" - THE DRIVER ERA

"A Mi Gente De Acá" - Los Tigres Del Norte

Double Wide Diva - Ginger Minj

"Burning" - Good Morning

"Tomorrow Night" - Cassadee Pope

"Hold Me in the Moonlight" - Goody Grace

Blue Letter - Wonho

"Cold Beer and Copenhagen" - Drew Green

"SMILE" - Arden Jones

Here's to Anyone - Laine Hardy

"Rollercoaster" - Love Regenerator & Solardo

"Sure Like Lovin' You" - Raleigh Keegan

"All I Need" - August Royals

"I Feel Good" - Pitbull feat. Anthony Watts & DJWS

