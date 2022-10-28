New Music Releases October 28: Rihanna, Jin, SZA, Charli D'Amelio and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Rihanna made her triumphant return to music with her first new track in six years, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. BTS' Jin dropped his first solo single, "The Astronaut," which features writing credits from Coldplay's Chris Martin, and his son, Moses. And Charli D'Amelio shared her debut single, "if you ask me to."
Nicole Kidman joined Luke Evans on his latest single, "Say Something," Chlöe & Latto teamed up on "For the Night," and country star-slash-Voice mentor Jimmie Allen dropped new tracks with both Tauren Wells and Cheat Codes.
Plus, new music from SZA, Yung Gravy, Paris Jackson, Keith Urban, Alicia Keys and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna
"For the Night" - Chlöe & Latto
"Shirt" - SZA
"The Astronaut" - JIN
Marvelous - Yung Gravy
"just you" - paris jackson
"Say Something" - Luke Evans feat. Nicole Kidman
"Street Called Main" - Keith Urban
"if you ask me to" - Charli D'Amelio
The Melodic Blue (Deluxe) - Baby Keem
"December Back 2 June" - Alicia Keys
"Up" - Tauren Wells feat. Jimmie Allen
"FAITHFUL" - Macklemore feat. NLE Choppa
"Bad Idea" - Dove Cameron
Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) - Fred again..
Can You Afford To Lose Me? - Holly Humberstone
"Lose You" - Cheat Codes feat. Jimmie Allen
"Sundress" - Austin Mahone
"Falling For You" - Ashanti
G Rage - Taylor Gang
"Those Days" - Nickelback
"Jingle Bell Rock" - Katharine McPhee & David Foster
"Forever" - Gryffin feat. Elley Duhé
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
"Into My Body" - UPSAHL
"Pushin’ A Rock" - John Oates
"smoothie" - corook
"RSVP" - Levi Hummon & Cassadee Pope
"Come Home for Christmas" - Matthew West
"Love to Give" - Estoy Listo
"Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)" - Runaway June
The Manger - Anne Wilson
