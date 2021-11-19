New Music Releases November 19: Adele, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Queen of Catharsis Adele returned to the scene with 30, her latest collection of heartfelt hits. Jennifer Lopez shared the title track from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. And Christina Aguilera shared the first single from her upcoming Spanish language album, "Somos Nada."
Cardi B and Halle Berry collaborated to release the music from Bruised, Berry's new Netflix movie, marking the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack that features artists like Latto, City Girls, Saweetie and more. And Snoop Dogg recruited some of his famous friends to feature on Algorithm, his first release since becoming president of Def Jam earlier this year.
Plus, new music from Bryson Tiller, MONSTA X, 100 gecs, French Montana and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
30 - Adele
"Somos Nada" - Christina Aguilera
"On My Way (Marry Me)" - Jennifer Lopez
Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film) - Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls and more
Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm - Snoop Dogg, Redman, Method Man, Fabolous and more
A Different Christmas - Bryson Tiller
"mememe" - 100 gecs
"Cherry" - FLETCHER feat. Hayley Kiyoko
They Got Amnesia - French Montana
No Limit - MONSTA X
"How to Talk to Girls" - Brantley Gilbert
Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"Happy Holidays, You Bastard" - jxdn
"Never Get It Back" - Gabby Barrett
"A-O-K" - Tai Verdes feat. Manuel Turizo
"Off" - Maxwell
"Insecure" - Abby Anderson
"Dizzy" - Chloe Moriondo feat. Thomas Headon & Alfie Templeman
Get Yourself a Friend - Ultra Q
Talk to Me - TALK
"Sweet Dreams & Dynamite" - SEEB feat. Nina Nesbitt
"Slow Cookin'" & "Soul Food" - Willie Jones
"Crystal Ball" - Lila Drew
"Daydream" - joe rico
