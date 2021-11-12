New Music Releases November 12: Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped the album from their super-smooth collab, An Evening With Silk Sonic. Beyoncé officially released "Be Alive," her soaring new ballad from the upcoming Will Smith film King Richard. And Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin shared his debut single, "Neighborhood."
Rosalía and The Weeknd teamed up on "LA FAMA," Saweetie dropped her Insecure track, "Get It Girl," and Joss Stone and Avril Lavigne both returned with new songs!
Plus, new music from Luke Combs, Mitski, Chord Overstreet, Trixie Mattel, Holly Humberstone and more!
And when it comes to holiday songs, there are new tracks from '80s legend Debbie Gibson, America's Got Talent fan favorite Victory Brinker and Bradshaw Bunch star Rachel Bradshaw, who teamed up with her dad, Terry Bradshaw, on the holly jolly "Christmas to Me."
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
"Be Alive" - Beyoncé
An Evening With Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
"LA FAMA" - Rosalía feat. The Weeknd
"Doin' This" - Luke Combs
"Get It Girl" - Saweetie
"Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne
"let you" - iann dior
"Neighborhood" - Caleb McLaughlin
"The Only Heartbreaker" - Mitski
"feel like sh*t" - Tate McRae
"Outlawz" - Rick Ross feat. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage
Apart - Allen Stone
The Walls Are Way Too Thin - Holly Humberstone
"Hello Hello" - Trixie Mattel
"Jolene (Destructo Remix)" - Dolly Parton
Between Us (Deluxe Version) - Little Mix
"love is just a word" - Jasmine Thompson & Calum Scott
"Never Forget My Love" - Joss Stone
"Song You'll Never Heart" - Sarcastic Sounds feat. Maisie Peters
"here comes the sun" - Christina Perri
"Friday Night Lights" - Chord Overstreet
"Heartbreak" - BROODS
"Cisgender" - Shamir
"Never a Good Time" - NOTD & The Band Camino
"Se Menea" - Don Omar & Nio Garcia
"Sunshine" - OneRepublic
"Envolver" - Anitta
"These Days" - Jamestown Revival
"Golden Nights" - Sophie and the Giants feat. Benny Benassi & Dardust
"Never Not" - High Valley
"Last Breath" - Mark Tuan
Almost Blue - Tama Gucci
"It's a Dream!" - Hembree
everyone has a breaking point - flowerkid
"Screened In" - Joe Nichols
"Christmas to Me" - Rachel Bradshaw feat. Terry Bradshaw
"Christmas Star" - Debbie Gibson
"Legacy" - Kenny G feat. "The Sound" of Stan Getz
The Wonder of Christmas - Victory Brinker
RELATED CONTENT: