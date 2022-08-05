New Music Releases August 5: Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg Team Up for Some 'Bad Decisions'

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Benny Blanco teamed up with BTS and Snoop Dogg on his new single, "Bad Decisions," with a hilarious music video that features him as a loyal member of the BTS ARMY. DJ Khaled threw it back with Drake and Lil Baby on the Saturday Night Fever-inspired single "STAYING ALIVE." And John Legend recruited Saweetie for his latest track, "All She Wanna Do."
In new music videos this week, ODESZA featured Bridgerton star Simone Ashley in their new vid for "Love Letter," Anitta dropped her fierce, feline-inspired video for "Gata," and Maluma brought the "Tsunami" on his collab with De La Ghetto and Arcangel.
NIKI also dropped her latest track, "High School in Jakarta," ahead of her anticipated performance at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival which returns to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 20-21. The star-studded lineup also includes 88rising strongholds like Jackson Wang, BIBI, and Rich Brian, in addition to friends of the collective like Jay Park and Audrey Nuna.
Plus, new music from Calvin Harris, Eminem, WILLOW, The Killers, Lauv, The 1975 and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Bad Decisions" - Benny Blanco feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg
"STAYING ALIVE" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake & Lil Baby
Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 - Calvin Harris
"All She Wanna Do" - John Legend feat. Saweetie
Curtain Call 2 - Eminem
"boy" - The Killers
"Tsunami" - Maluma feat. De La Ghetto & Arcangel
"Happiness" - The 1975
"hover like a GODDESS" - WILLOW
"Beach House" - Carly Rae Jepsen
All 4 Nothing - Lauv
"Blonde" - Maisie Peters
"What Makes a Man" - Ben Rector & Thomas Rhett
"Gata" - Anitta
"Love Letter" - ODESZA feat. The Knocks
"The Emperor" - Yungblud
"I Ain’t Worried - Acoustic" - OneRepublic
"toxic energy" - blackbear feat. The Used
"Sin Novia" - Nicky Jam
"Electric Life" - Duncan Laurence
"Let Go" - Shea Couleé
Reggaetonea - Ryan Castro
"High School in Jakarta" - NIKI
Never Look Back (Deluxe) - Goldfinger
"Bitch Back" - Olivia O’Brien feat. FLETCHER
"AMUSED" - Jnr Choi & Fivio Foreign
"kaleidoscope" - mxmtoon
"Hola" - Tokischa feat. Eladio Carrion
"Handle On You" - Parker McCollum
"Off The Deep End" - Priscilla Block
"Girl Code" - Brynn Cartelli
"Blues Worse Than I Ever Had" - Marcus King
"Backpack" - Quinn XCII
"Her" - FUR
who? - Erika Sirola
"Don't Talk!" - Casey Bishop
"Skateboard" - Safiyah Hernandez
"All Day I Dream About" - joe p
"Lay Low" - Levi Evans
"All the Way Up" - Oakman
"Choosey" - SixSaidIt
"18" - Jennifer Hart
White Tiger - Mercy Union
"Easy Does It" - Brady Lee
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light - Rachel Sumner
"Wonder If We Did" - The Young Fables
"How You Make a Man" - Craig Morgan
