New Music Releases Aug. 6: The Weeknd, Luke Bryan, Adam Levine, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Jack Harlow and Pooh Shiesty teamed up for "SUVs (Black on Black)," Bad Bunny and Aventura dropped their new collab, "Volvi," and Nelly recruited BRELAND and Blanco Brown for his latest country crossover, "High Horse."

Plus, new music from Nas, Luke Bryan, Natti Natasha, FINNEAS, blackbear, Tierra Whack and more!

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Take My Breath" - The Weeknd

"Good Mood" - Adam Levine

"I Get a Kick Out of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

King's Disease II - Nas

"Songs You Never Heard" - Luke Bryan

"SUVs (Black on Black)" - Jack Harlow & Pooh Shiesty

"Volvi" - Aventura & Bady Bunny

"Place in Me" - Luke Hemmings

"Two Shots" - Wanda Jackson, Elle King, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

"Walk the Beat" - Tierra Whack

"High Horse" - Nelly feat. BRELAND & Blanco Brown

"@ my worst" - blackbear

"A Concert Six Months From Now" - FINNEAS

"Same Truck" - Scotty McCreery

"Mimi" - Big Red Machine feat. Ilsey

"MORE JOY" - Duran Duran feat. CHAI

"Noches en Miami" - Natti Natasha

"Miss You a Little" - Bryce Vine feat. lovelytheband

"i hope ur miserable until ur dead" - Nessa Barrett

"Dear Miss Loretta" - Carly Pearce feat. Patty Loveless

"Animal" - Noah Kahan

"Freeze" - Sara Kays

"Good Goodbye" - Ashley Cooke feat. Jimmie Allen

"Hair of the Dog" - Foy Vance

"Alive in Me" - John Holiday

"Please Don't Leave Just Yet" - Holly Humberstone

Boy From Anderson County - Kolby Cooper

"permanent +1" - Luz

"Casanova" - Blake Rose

"A Cowgirl Like You" - Jon Wolfe

