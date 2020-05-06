New Music Friday: Kane Brown, 'The High Note' & More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and this week especially, we're blessed to have some new tunes. Amid the unrest and protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, black artists have dropped meaningful new music, with many sending the profits to a good cause.

Kane Brown surprised fans with a track he's been keeping under wraps for months, dropping a soulful country tribute to unity, "Worldwide Beautiful," Tracee Ellis Ross stepped up to full diva status with The High Note soundtrack, and Run the Jewels dropped their fourth album early and for free, following Killer Mike's tearful, impassioned speech to protestors.

Plus, BROCKHAMPTON keeps dropping pre-album teasers on YouTube and Chloe x Halle delay their album, but bless us with an inspirational cover song.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Worldwide Beautiful" - Kane Brown

The country crooner surprised fans on Thursday by dropping a new song early -- one he said he's been holding onto for more than a year. "I’m hoping it will bring us together during this time and proceeds are being funded to the boys and girls club ❤️ I love you guys," he wrote on social media.

"You're missing every color if you're only seeing black and white," Brown sings on the chorus of the soulful tribute to unity. "We ain't that different from each other / From one to another I look around and see worldwide beautiful."

Stream "Worldwide Beautiful" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

RTJ4 - Run the Jewels

The rap duo of El-P and Killer Mike dropped their fourth studio album for free two days early, following Mike's tearful, impassioned speech to protestors during the Atlanta mayor's press conference last week.

"The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all," they wrote in their announcement. "We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love."

Stream RTJ4 now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

The High Note (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Various Artists

It would be impossible for Tracee Ellis Ross to release original music and not invite the obvious comparisons. However, the actress plays her High Note character, fading diva Grace Davis, so stunningly spot-on that it's genuinely easy to forget she's not the one that's been selling out concert halls this whole time. The pitch-perfect performance extends to the soundtrack, where Ellis belts out an upbeat, Motown-esque jam ("Stop For a Minute"), a soft self-actualizing ballad ("Love Myself") and the show-stopping duet with Kelvin Harrison Jr. that closes the movie ("Like I Do").

The album is rounded out with several more songs from Harrison Jr., an impressive musical talent in his own right, and classics from Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway and more, making it the perfect easy weekend listen.

Stream The High Note soundtrack now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"FISHBONE" - BROCKHAMPTON

The boy band is on a prolific streak as of late, dropping weekly quarantine session singles as they continue to tease fans on their Twitch radio show with talk of their as-yet-untitled sixth studio album, due out this summer. This week, the new drops were the summer cruise groove "FISHBONE" and a genre-bending collab with JPEGMAFIA titled "CHAIN ON / HOLD ME."

Stream "FISHBONE" now on YouTube.

"We Shall Overcome" - Chloe x Halle

The sisters were due to put out their sophomore studio album, Ungodly Hour, on Friday, however, they announced earlier this week that they would be postponing it amid the ongoing protests following Floyd's death. "In honor of the lives lost [to] police brutality, we felt like it was right to postpone and fully shine our attention and our work on them," Halle said in an emotional social media video.

For now, you can revel in the stunning cover of "We Shall Overcome" on their Instagram page, enjoy the already-released single, "Do It," and check out more celebrities who are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement here.