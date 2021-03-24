New 'FBI' Spinoff Series Ordered at CBS

With FBI and FBI: Most Wanted earning renewals on Wednesday, CBS is expanding the franchise with a new spinoff series: FBI: International.

The upcoming Dick Wolf series, which will launch during the 2021-22 TV season, will be introduced in a crossover episode of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted next year.

FBI: International follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf said in a statement. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

Wolf, Derek Haas (Chicago Fire), Rick Eid (Chicago P.D.), Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series, with Haas serving as showrunner.

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted were both renewed for seasons 4 and 3, respectively, by CBS.

