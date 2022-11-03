Neil Gaiman Celebrates 'The Sandman' Season 2 Renewal: 'Now It's Time to Get Back to Work'

Fans of The Sandman just had their dreams come true. On Wednesday, Netflix announced it was renewing the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic book series for a second season, almost three months after the first season debuted on the streamer.

Gaiman confirmed the news on his social media accounts, posting a brief teaser featuring Morpheus' Helm of Dreams and, of course, plenty of sand.

"The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled and delighted that so many of you, all across the world, have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has happened..." he captioned the post on Instagram and Twitter.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," Gaiman added in a statement. "It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life."

According to the streamer, the new season of the series will dive into the conflict between Dream (Tom Sturridge) and his friends and foes and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), backed by the forces of hell. The upcoming batch of episodes will continue to explore the many challenges facing the universe in the wake of Morpheus' century-long absence.

"There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet)," Gaiman continued. "Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: They are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell..."

Season 1's star-studded cast included Kirby Howell-Baptise, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, David Thewlis, Joely Richardson, Mason Alexander Park, Stephen Fry and voice work from Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill.

Ahead of the season's premiere, Gaiman played coy when ET asked what him and Sandman co-creator Allan Heinberg were planning for a then-potential season 2. But Heinberg teased that the "groundwork" has been set in case the opportunity for another installment arises.

"We're laying the groundwork in case we are asked to make one," he said. "How about that?"

Gaiman added, "We would love there to be a season 2... Right now, I love Sandman, Allan loves Sandman [and] David Goyer loves Sandman. We know the cast loves Sandman because they've seen it. I just ran into Stephen Fry and he told me how much he loves Sandman. Now, we need to see if that applies to the rest of the world or if it's just us."

"I hope everyone in the world watches season 1," Sturridge shared. "That is my hope and dream, and as far as season 2 goes, that's above our pay grade."

Fry had more specific hopes, sharing that if the series goes into season 2, he would prefer less fighting.

"I always felt my stunt abilities are, I mean, he's got a sword-stick, but that's about the only thing," the actor joked. "Of course [getting renewed] would be a delight. Who knows what they all have in mind? But what we first hope is that it builds an audience and that people really get pleasure from it, and I think they will because it's unlike anything anyone's seen before."

Gaiman echoed Fry's attitude, saying, "Obviously, I want fans to have watched those first 10 episodes and to be satisfied with all of the twists and the turns in the plot and to actually understand what they've seen in ways that they might not have seen up to that point."

"And I also want to set the scene for season 2 because in season 2, the Lucifer-Morpheus rematch is going to happen and it is going to be a stranger, darker, and much more disruptive Morpheus than anybody could possibly imagine who hasn't actually snuck out and read 'Season of Mists' in the Sandman comics," he added.

Fans will have to wait some time to learn more about Sandman season 2, but all 10 episodes of the first season -- as well as a special two-part episode featuring stars such as Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and more -- are streaming on Netflix.