Ne-Yo Marries Wife Crystal Again After Brief Split

Congratulations are in order for Ne-Yo and Crystal, who tied the knot for the second time! The "Miss Independent" singer took to Instagram and revealed the extravagant wedding that happened Sunday night in Sin City.

Ne-Yo marries wife Crystal at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2022. Courtesy stanlophotography

The lavish affair included a rooftop ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas overlooking the famed strip. Ne-Yo looked dapper in a black tuxedo, but the spotlight belonged to Crystal, who looked stunning in her wedding gown that featured a lengthy train and veil.

Ne-Yo marries wife Crystal during a rooftop ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas overlooking the famed strip in 2022. Courtesy stanlophotography

The ceremony and reception was flooded with thousands upon thousands of roses throughout. There was also a towering wedding cake that included the flavors salty caramel, chocolate and pumpkin. Ne-Yo reposted on his Instagram Story several of his guests' posts and stories. He also posted a video that showed the happy couple heading back to their suite after the event. The video shows the suite decorated with hundreds, if not thousands, of roses. The singer says he's "honored and beyond happy" following the nuptials.

Ne-Yo and wife Crystal with their children during wedding ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2022. Courtesy stanlophotography

Crystal also looks into the camera and expressed how much the weekend meant to her.

"This weekend means the world to me," she said. "Everything that it’s about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times, a million years. I will always choose you."

Courtesy stanlophotography

The celebration comes nearly a year after the couple welcomed their third child together, Isabella. He and Crystal share two sons -- 6-year-old Shaffer and 3-year-old Roman -- while Ne-Yo is also dad to 11-year-old daughter Madilyn and 10-year-old son Mason, whom he shares with ex Monyetta Shaw.

Ne-Yo and his children during the wedding ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2022. Courtesy stanlophotography

The big event also comes following a brief split. Ne-Yo revealed back in February 2020 that he and Crystal decided to divorce. They reconciled a month later. They tied the knot for the first time in 2016, and the singer reportedly proposed to Crystal again on New Year's Eve 2020.