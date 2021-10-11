'NCIS: Hawaii,' 'FBI International' Earn Full Seasons at CBS

Franchise spinoffs NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International have earned full-season orders at CBS, the network announced Monday.

The freshmen procedurals are the first shows to snag early pickups for the 2021-22 broadcast season. Both launched in September, and according to CBS, are among the top-rated new shows so far this season.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

NCIS: Hawaii is the latest offshoot of NCIS, and stars Vanessa Lachey as the franchise's first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant. Together with her team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

Lachey is joined by a cast that includes Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan.

FBI: International, a spinoff of Dick Wolf's FBI, follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

The series stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul.

For more on NCIS: Hawaii, watch below.

